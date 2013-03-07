Kristen Stewart nominated for a BAFTA

Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg and Carey Mulligan are among the stars nominated for the 2010 BAFTA Orange Rising Star Award

Not only are the 2010 BAFTA nominees incredibly talented and good looking, but all five have wowed us with their dramatic acting skills in some of this year’s best movies.

Carey Mulligan takes us back to Twickenham in the 1960s while playing 16-year-old Jenny Mellor in An Education, while Tahar Rahim plays a young French-Arab convict trying to move on with his life after murdering another prisoner in A Prophet.

Kristen Stewart shows us what it was like to have feelings for both a vampire and a werewolf in The Twilight Saga: New Moon, while her Adventureland co-star and fellow nominee Jesse plays zombie-invasion survivor Columbus in the dark comedy Zombieland.

And Nicholas Hoult, best known from his About a Boy days, co-stars in A Single Man alongside Colin Firth.

You can start voting for your favourite star online now at orange.co.uk/bafta.

Make sure you check out who wins it all at the BAFTA ceremony on 21 February.

By Monica Derevjanik