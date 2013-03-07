Kristen Stewart loves Victoria Beckham!

In the spotlight promoting the final installment of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Kristen Stewart is the latest celebrity to turn to Victoria Beckham when the fashion stakes are high.

K-Stew didn’t disappoint her fashion followers in a bold orange, tight fitted dress with structured piping and Victoria’s signature large zip at the back from the Spring Summer 2013 collection. Teamed with a striking coral lipstick and her tussled hair swept back into a low ponytail Kristen looked confident and cool when talking on the US chat show, Live! With Kelly and Michael, as part of a string of solo interviews. Oh, and the Christian Louboutins helped up the glam, too.

Kristen joins a style savvy array of VB fans which includes Michelle Williams, Beyonce, Blake Lively and Cameron Diaz. Not to mention her LA gal pals Eva Longoria and Kate Beckinsale.

Kristen is also a fan of Victoria’s power skinny grey jeans – they appear to be her airport staple!

By Bernadette Cornish