Kristen Stewart joins Robert Pattinson at Golden Globes after-party

Kristen Stewart may have missed the main event but is said to have joined Robert Pattinson at a private Golden Globes 2013 after-party

While Robert Pattinson made a dapper appearance in Gucci at the Golden Globes yesterday to present the award for Best Screenplay, Kristen Stewart was seen dressed in far more low-key style as she jetted into LA, so little did we expect she was on her way to join him. The Twilight starlet was seen toting Rob's jacket through the arrivals lounge - perhaps we should of taken it as a sign of their imminent reunion!

SEE MORE KRISTEN STEWART PICS

Kristen was spotted arriving at Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's private celebration held at Soho House in West Hollywood. Sticking to her usual casual-cool style, she wore the same simple tee, rolled-up jeans, Doc Marten boots, cap and round sunnies she'd been spotted in at the airport, simply layered up with a loose sweatshirt.

SEE ALL THE GOLDEN GLOBES 2013 PICS

The duo joined celebrities including New Girl star Zooey Deshcanel, Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery and Knocked Up director Judd Apatow at the private bash.

We'd love to have been a fly on the wall!

WATCH OUR R-PATZ CRUSH VIDEO...