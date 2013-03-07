Kristen Stewart is pretty in Peter Pilotto for Twilight chat on Jay Leno show

Continuing her Breaking Dawn promo tour, Kristen Stewart sat down with Jay Leno to reveal why the Twilight finale gets her "giddy"…

The Breaking Dawn - Part 2 promo tour is well underway, and Kristen Stewart is wowing at every stop. Following her appearance with Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner on MTV, she split off for her first solo chat show interview about the final franchise last night.

Breezing onto the set to rapturous applause, she worked her brightest look of the tour so far in a tribal-print fit-and-flare mini by Brit-based label Peter Pilotto. Bare legs, a mussed-up ponytail and minimal make-up added an effortless finish.

Settling in to the interview with ease, Kristen joked about turning vampire in the final film, summarising: "Me and Edward are doing quite well, people keep trying to kill my baby. But I’m now super spectacular so I can take care of that, being a vampire.”

And hinting about a potential plot twist, she promised: “It’s so shocking. Every time I see it or even think about it I get giddy. It freaks me out.”

Well, we've heard it from the horse's mouth; Breaking Dawn - Part 2 promises to be the best yet!

