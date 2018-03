Twilight star Kristen Stewart was spotted picking up some goodies from the Balenciaga store in Los Angeles.

Kristen Stewart enjoyed a shopping trip in the sunshine last week, visiting the Balenciaga store in LA.

The petite star paired a yellow printed tank top with round frame sunglasses, rolled jeans and multicoloured lace up trainers as she shopped with her publicist.

The actress, who is the face of Balenciaga’s new fragrance, set to be released later this year, emerged from the store with two bags – we wonder what she chose!