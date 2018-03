Kristen Stewart has arrived in Paris for the Balenciaga fashion show…

As Paris Fashion Week begins, we're expecting to see plenty of starry FROWs, starting with Twilight star Kristen Stewart who has arrived in Paris for the Balenciaga Spring Summer 2013 fashion show today.

Fresh from promoting her new film, On The Road, K-Stew landed in Paris in her trademark look of a relaxed hoodie, jeans and a slogan tee.

The face of Balenciaga’s new fragrance, Florabotanica, Kristen will no doubt be working a fabulous outfit FROW-side, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store!

