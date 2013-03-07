Kristen Stewart goes red carpet glam at Welcome To The Rileys screening!

Kristen Stewart's firmly back on the style scene, and rolls out another dress hit at the screening of her new movie Welcome To The Rileys

Sultry and sizzling, Twilight femme Kristen Stewart looked absolutely stunning as she hit the red carpet screening of Welcome To The Rileys in New York.

Making a gorgeous return to her Bella-esque rich brunette locks, the actress went for a jaw-dropping, one-shouldered black lace minidress teamed with satin stiletto pumps. And when we could actually prise our eyes off her killer pins (jealous!) K-Stew treated us to a hit of scarlet red on her lips - making for a fabulously vampy pout! The perfect gothi-chic look for the actress!

Posing for pics and laughing with her co-star and former Sopranos boss man James Gandolfini, Kristen looked pleased to be back on the promotional trail this time for her new movie Welcome To The Rileys.

In the film, Kristen plays Mallory - a prostitute and stripper who meets James Gandolfini's character and together start to make something more of their lives. A real indie flick, Welcome To The Rileys opens in November in the UK on limited release.

It's been a mega busy year for Kristen, who not only has the cult Twilight movies franchise under her belt but also starred in The Runaways - released earlier this year, AND has just finished filming a huge movie adaptation of Jack Kerouac's iconic novel On The Road, which is set to be a major hit.

No doubt we'll be seeing a lot more of K-Stew in the coming months!

By Tara Gardner