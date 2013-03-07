Kristen Stewart goes minimalist in LA

In the run up to the release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, we're eagerly awaiting Kristen Stewart's red carpet fashion, and whetting our appetites yesterday, she made a stylish appearance at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Cecil B. DeMille Awards announcement at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA.

SEE MORE KRISTEN STEWART PICS

While she kicked off her Twilight tour in Tokyo in a cute checked all-in-one by Louis Vuitton, yesterday she went back to basics in one of her signature minis. She paired her dove-grey Bec & Bridge mini, which featured a cheeky cross-over hem, with classic black Burberry wedges.

SEE KRISTEN'S TWILIGHT FASHION THROUGH THE YEARS

Simple, sophisticated and enough to have us seriously excited about what's in store from Kristen for the rest of the Twilight finale tour!

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

WATCH KRISTEN TALK TWILIGHT BELOW