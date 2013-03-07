Kristen Stewart does tomboy chic at Variety Awards Studio

Twilight star Kristen Stewart was back working her signature dress-down style for an appearance at the Variety Awards Studio in LA

After debuting a run of seriously glam looks by Zuhair Murad on the promo tour for Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, Kristen Stewart was back sporting one of her favoured laid-back looks at a Variety Awards Studio in LA.

Joining celebrities including Elle Fanning and Kerry Washington, Kristen sat down for an interview in a simple white V-neck A.L.C tee, with black bra cheekily peeping through, checked Juicy Couture trousers and a her new signature shoes - buckled Cole Haan brogues.

Effortlessly tousled waves and smokey eyes finished the look in classic Kristen style.

We loved K-Stew's glam red carpet run, but it's great to see her working her dress-down magic again.