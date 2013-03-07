Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson step out for Remember Me premiere

The two Twilight stars hit the red carpet in New York for R-Patz’s latest movie

British heartthrob Robert Pattinson took the Big Apple by storm last night when he attended the premiere of his new drama Remember Me.

R-Patz walked the red carpet alongside his co-stars Emilie De Ravin and Pierce Brosnan to the sounds of thousands of screaming fans.

Rob’s girlfriend and Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart also attended the fan-frenzied event to show her support. Kristen went for a cool and casual look wearing a 1020 by Nicole cropped leather jacket, black T-shirt, Burberry skinny jeans and Bally heels.

Rob went for his usual dishevelled look with an untucked white shirt and unstyled hair, while Emilie dazzled in a nude Gianfranco Ferre S/S 2010 bubble-hem dress with Burberry Prorsum heels.

Remember Me hits cinemas on 12 March, and in case you needed another reason to see R-Patz on the big screen, the brand new Eclipse trailer will be played before the film starts.

We’ve booked our tickets already!

By Georgie Hindle