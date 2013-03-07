Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson jet out of New York together

The final instalment of Twilight may have hit cinemas, but the work isn't over for its stars, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, as they continue to travel to global tour dates, side-by-side.

The duo were spotted wandering through JFK airport after a three day stint in New York and, as ever, had his and hers style down to a T. Both looked laid-back for their flight to LAX, sportin skinny jeans, bomber jackets and backpacks, topped off with a pair of round specs for Kristen and matching sunnies from Rob.

It's not all work for the duo though, as earlier this week they spent time in London to celebrate Thanksgiving with Rob's family, including his sisters, Lizzy and Victoria.

We look forward to seeing the couple wow the crowds at their next Twilight promo appearances.

