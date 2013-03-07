Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson hit LA for a night out

With the filming of Breaking Dawn soon to kick off co-stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson took some time out together last night for a meal in LA

The pair are rarely seen out in public together, but last night Twi-stars Rob and Kristen took some well needed downtime from their schedules as they headed to Italian restaurant Ago in LA.

Kristen was spotted with newly lightened locks, dyed to suit her role in recent project On The Road, which she has been busy filming in New Orleans alongside Kirsten Dunst and Boat that Rocked star, and best pal of Robert Pattinson, Tom Sturridge.

Robert has also recently wrapped the filming of his most recent film role in Water For Elephants, in which he plays a young circus vet opposite Reese Witherspoon.

The pair will begin the filming of Breaking Dawn next month, so we can look forward to catching a glimpse of the pair on set!

By Hayley Spencer