Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson ditch black tie for leathers at Twilight after party

After the Breaking Dawn - Part 2 world premiere, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart dressed down to party with their co-stars…

On-screen love birds Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson went all-out to impress at this week's Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 world premiere in LA, but at the after party they were back to their dress-down best.

While Rob topped his baseball jacket and skinnies with a baseball cap, Kristen glammed up her Balenciaga quilted leather and dark denims by keeping her Veronica Lake curls and vampy make-up in place.

The event was a family affair, as Rob brought his mother Clare along to mingle with his co-stars and was seen with on-screen daughter, Mackenzie Foy, who plays Renesmee, close at his side.

Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Taylor Lautner and Elizabeth Reeser also dropped by to lend a helping hand with eating the mountain of Twi-themed cupcakes on show.

With the London Breaking Dawn - Part 2 premiere kicking off this evening, we look forward to seeing the cast keep the party spirit going!

