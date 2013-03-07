Kristen Stewart and Naomie Harris rock the leather trend

Both Naomie Harris and Kristen Stewart have been proving their fashion know-how on promo tours for their latest releases, and yesterday they both checked the trend for form-fitting leather dresses.
At an On The Road special screening in New York, Kristen embraced her dark side, going gothic in a racy A.L.C shift with contrast jersey sleeves, her second frock from the designer this week. Dramatic eye make-up and sporty Barbara Bui heels finished her look to sizzling effect.
Over at Hollywood Walk, and Naomie gave a playful take on leather in a panelled navy micro-mini, which she accessorised with show-stopping platform shoe boots. A simple side-parted updo gave the look an effortless edge.
Dark and dramatic or playfully fashion-forward - whose take on leather is your favourite? Tell us on Twitter.
By Hayley Spencer