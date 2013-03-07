Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning show off their rock chick style at the Sundance Film Festival

While in Utah the two Twilight New Moon stars join Joan Jett on stage to promote their new film The Runaways

Instead of sporting heels and a glam hairstyle, Kristen Stewart kept true to her rock chick style and attended the Sundance Festival in a hoodie, ripped jeans and trainers.

The Twilight star is in Utah promoting her latest films including Welcome to the Rileys, in which she plays a young prostitute alongside The Sopranos star James Gandolfini and The Runaways, a 70s biopic about Joan Jett.

Also in town is Dakota Fanning, who stars alongside Kristen in two of the Twilight saga films, as well as The Runaways.

The two play Joan Jett and Cherie Currie in the biographical film based on the 1970s all-girl rock band.

To lend their support to the film, Joan Jett performed a gig with her new band The Blackhearts in Salt Lake City.

After thanking the film’s director, Joan invited both Kristen and Dakota on stage to rapturous applause.

The Runaways will make its world debut at the Sundance tonight and will hit UK cinemas in March.

The film even features lead vocals from Kristen and Dakota themselves – we cannot wait to hear what they sound like!

By Georgie Hindle