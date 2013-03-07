Kristen Bell and Fergie steal the show at When In Rome premiere

The two American beauties dazzle on the red carpet in Los Angeles

Stars of the new romantic comedy When In Rome attended the glitzy LA premiere last night, including leading stars Kristen Bell and Josh Duhamel with his wife Fergie.

Kristen Bell wowed in a silk espresso-coloured Grecian-style Monique Lhuillier gown with a cut-out middle section and knot waist tie.

Kristen was joined by the leading man Josh Duhamel, looking dapper in a smart suit and checked tie, and his Black Eyed Peas singer wife Fergie, who also dazzled on the red carpet.

Fergie chose a Victoria Beckham-esque number in the form of a black strapless peplum dress with long wavy locks and a sparkling cuff.

The world premiere also attracted a host of other stars including When In Rome actor Dax Shepard, The Hangover's Bradley Cooper and The Hills main star Kristin Cavallari who went for a bright shocking-pink mini dress and flawless make-up.

When In Rome follows Krsiten Bell as Beth Harper, an ambitious young New Yorker who can’t find a lasting relationship. During a trip to Rome for her sisters wedding, Beth picks up a coin from a reputed fountain of love and finds herself the object of affection from a host of suitors – queue Josh Duhamel.

We can't wait to see Kristen and Josh in action when the rom-com hits UK cinemas in April.

By Georgie Hindle