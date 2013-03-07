Kirsten Dunst and Evan Rachel Wood work Young Hollywood style

Chosen to represent Young Hollywood at the AFI Festival, Kirsten Dunst and Evan Rachel Wood put their fashionable feetforward on the red carpet

While Kirsten Dunst has been the talk of Tinsletown since her Best Actress win at Cannes for Melancholia, Evan Rachel Wood has been wowing small screen audiences with her roles in the critically-acclaimed Mildred Pierce and True Blood, and the dynamic duo were brought together at the American Film Institute Festival to represent Young Hollywood.

With her pixie crop sculpted into quiff, Evan Rachel Wood teamed a capped-sleeve Christina Dior button-detail dress with classic black Salvatore Ferragamo courts for a ladylike like chic look.

Meanwhile, working a Derek Lam leather dress with Chanel peep-toe booties, Kirsten played up her fetish-inspired look with tousled tresses and cherry red lips to join Evan and actors Anton Yelchin and Armie Hammer, who were there to represent the boy.