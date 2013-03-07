Kim Kardashian wears trainers designed by Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian stepped out in the Nike Air Yeezy trainers designed by her boyfriend Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Kanye West has obviously been having an effect on her wardrobe, as she stepped out wearing the Nike Air Yeezy high top trainers designed by the man himself.

MORE KIM KARDASHIAN PICTURES!

Kim also tweeted a snap of her and Kanye wearing the trainers, which are now selling for up to $90,000 on eBay, uploading the pic with the cute caption “His & Hers!”

SHOP SHOE TRENDS

The petite star didn’t let go of her trademark glam style though, finishing her dressed down look with leather leggings, a topknot and an oversize croc bag.