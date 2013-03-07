Kim Kardashian shares Oscars 2013 pictures

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Pregnant Kim Kardashian posts glam snaps from the Oscars 2013 on Instagram

Kim Kardashian dressed up her darling baby bump in Donna Karan to hit Elton John’s Oscars 2013 party and gave her Instagram followers VIP access by posting pictures from the event.

Hanging out with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as supermodel Heidi Klum, Molly Sims and A-list jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, Kim shared happy snaps from the glam group’s table, as well as close ups of her stunning outfit and glitzy jewels - Lorraine Scwartz, of course.

