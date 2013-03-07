Kim Kardashian shares fashion collection with Kate Middleton

Having already expressed her hopes of meeting Kate Middleton while in London to launch the Kardashian Kollection at Dorothy Perkins, Kim Kardashian is now said to have sent the Duchess of Cambridge a few special dresses from her fashion range.

No doubt Kim has paid attention to the ‘Kate effect’ on brands including Whistles, Zara and Russell & Bromley and sees the opportunity of Kate wearing one of her dresses too big to miss.

The pair already have a fashion connection, having worn versions of the same scarlet Alexander McQueen box-pleat shift in the past. Perhaps we’ll be seeing double again!

