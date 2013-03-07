Kim Kardashian plans lunch date with Kate Middleton

Kim Kardashian says she'd love to do lunch with Kate Middleton while she's visiting London…

Khloe and Kim Kardashian have just touched down in London to launch the Kardashian Kollection for Dorothy Perkins, but the fashion line isn't the only thing Kim hopes will be filling her time while she's in Blighty - a date with Kate Middleton is at the top of her agenda.

SEE MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICS

Talking to press she said she'd love to "catch up" with the Duchess, elaborating: “We’d love to [see Kate Middleton], are you kidding? We all love her! I’d call her up and ask her to lunch. She’s amazing."

SEE MORE KIM KARDASHIAN PICS

The pair already have a fashion connection, having worn versions of the same scarlet Alexander McQueen box-pleat shift in the past, so we're sure they'd have plenty to talk about!

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER

By Hayley Spencer

Compare Kim and Kate's style in our videos, below.