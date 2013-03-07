Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a ball in New York!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's latest couple's night out saw them hit the Angel Ball in New York…

After Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spent a romantic weekend away in Venice this weekend to celebrate her 32nd birthday, the celebrity couple were back on the red carpet in New York, looking camera-ready.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY COUPLES

The couple joined fellow stars at the Angel Ball decked out in their black tie best. Kim flaunted her figure in a '70s-style empire-waist gown with thigh-high split in a standout shade of electric-blue. She finished her look with an effortless-looking undone plait and coordinating drop earrings. Meanwhile, her man was dapper in a classic penguin suit.

SEE MORE KIM KARDASHIAN PICS

What a stylish pair!

Who's your favourite celeb couple? Tell us on Twitter.

SEE KIM'S MOST STYLISH MOMENTS BELOW