Kelly Osbourne swoops down the slopes in style

Kelly Osbourne swaps the red carpet for the slopes with a new look in LA.

After some seriously stylish appearances at NYFW, Kelly Osbourne’s wardrobe has fast become one to watch, and she proved she can do cool casual too at the Los Angeles Ski and Snowboard benefit in Malibu.

Kelly swooped down the fake snow slopes in retro-glam shades with friend Melissa Joan Hart and Olympic snowboarder Louie Vito, whom Kelly met when they both appeared on America’s Dancing with the Stars.

It was a reveal and conceal look for Miss Osbourne, in ultra-flattering skinny black jeans and a sheer knit silver jumper with matching silver pumps. Her slouchy see-through top, falling off the shoulder, perfectly offset the high glamour of her new hair-do. Super blonde curls were set to the style of Marilyn Monroe, and amazingly withstood the speed of the slopes!

We can’t wait to see what she wears next!

LOOK OF THE DAY

By Sarah Smith