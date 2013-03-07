Keira Knightley wows in Valentino at Anna Karenina screening

Keira Knightley opts for Valentino Couture while Olivia Wilde goes casual at Anna Karenina screening in New York

While Anna Karenina star Keira Knightley went for all-out glamour in Valentino Couture at a New York screening of the blockbuster film, fellow actress Olivia Wilde opted for a casual-cool look wearing lots of layers and a winter coat.

Celebrating the majesty of the film, Keira was the epitome of elegance in a midnight blue lace gown from the Valentino AW12 Couture collection. Swapping her standard mussed-up style for something sleeker, the Brit actress swept her hair to the side and into a chic updo. A rouged pout completed the stunning look.

Olivia, meanwhile, demonstrated a more causal style teaming black skinny jeans with a loose jumper, a long grey scarf and a long black coat. Someone’s certainly winter ready!

