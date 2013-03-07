Keira Knightley works it on set in New York City!

Newly engaged Keira Knightley works another wow-worthy outfit as she films her upcoming romantic drama Can a Song Save Your Life?

On the set of her new movie Can a Song Save Your Life? in New York City, Keira Knightley shared a joke with co-star Adam Levine, and looked gorgeous doing it!

Ultra elegant in a vintage tea dress with a delicate drop waist, Keira styled it with off-duty black strappy sandals and a brown leather shoulder bag.

In the film, which is set to hit cinemas in 2013, Keira plays a young singer-songwriter who forms a bond with a dejected music business executive.

She's also been working lots of beautiful outfits on set – we can’t wait to see more!

By Chelsea Asher