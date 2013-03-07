Keira Knightley styles it up Stateside!

Working dresses by Richard Nicoll, Erdem and Carven, Keira Knightley is our new style crush…

Keira Knightley has always held a place in the top ten of our style chart but hitting the Anna Karenina promo trail with a stash of stylish dresses by designers including Carven, Richard Nicoll and Erdem, the Brit beauty has set our fashion pulses racing!

While the floral-embroidered Erdem gown she wore for the LA premiere of Anna Karenina was nothing short of spellbinding, Keira’s choice of post-premiere party frock was just the right amount of cool. Keeping her hair up in the same twisted ‘do, Keira teamed a shimmering woven jacquard Richard Nicoll Resort 2013 dress with nude block heel sandals.

We can’t wait to see what she wears next!

