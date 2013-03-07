Keira Knightley shines in West End debut

Supported by a host of celeb friends, Keira Knightley took to the stage for The Misanthrope debut

Keira Knightley may be used to battling it out on the seven seas in the swashbuckling Pirates of The Caribbean series but last night she ditched her corset and hunky Orlando Bloom co-star for her debut performance in the West End.

The Brit actress was joined by a number of celebrity guests who were there to support the transition from big screen to London stage including boyfriend and actor Rupert Friend, Emilia Fox, Charles Dance and Rosamund Pike.

While Keira may be a newcomer to the stage, her Hollywood credentials have drawn in a phenomenal £1 million worth of advance sales, all eager to see her take on the role of Jennifer, an ambitious American film star in Moliere’s The Misanthrope.

Tickets for the production, that also stars Damien Lewis and BBC’s Waking The Dead, Tara Fitzgerald, have proven so popular that extras have been issued.

The Misanthrope runs at The Comedy Theatre until March 13 next year.

By Georgie Hindle