Keira Knightley chats wedding plans on The Ellen Show

Keira Knightley spilled the beans on her wedding plans with James Righton so far…

An appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show proved the perfect chance for Keira Knightley to mull over her wedding plans with James Righton, as the host threw a bridal tea party for the Anna Karenina actress.

Making it clear she'll be far from a bridezilla, Keira commented: "I don’t get what the big deal is. You say, I do, I do. You drink a bit."

She added: “I’m not one of those girls that had a fantasy wedding, so we haven’t planned anything and it’s all quite terrifying and I sort of looked up on the Internet, 'if you’re getting married what should you do'.”

Looks like it will be a low-key affair then, we just hope Keira has her sights on making the dress the main attraction!

