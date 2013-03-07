Keira Knightley champions London designers in New York

Keira Knightley continues her New York fashion parade wearing Duro Olowu on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

While Valentino, Chanel and Elie Saab are her go-to red carpet designers, Keira Knightley has been championing London-based designers while in New York, and the Anna Karenina star continued to do so by opting to wear a Duro Olowu dress for an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Going all out in patchwork prints, Keira teamed the Nigeria-born but London-based designer’s fab frock with platform Bottega Veneta pumps to balance the brilliance of the colours.

Having already worn Burberry, Richard Nicoll and Erdem, we’re wondering which London designer is next on her list.

