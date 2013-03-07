Keira Knightley and Jessica Chastain’s New York style off

It was a style battle between Keira Knightley and Jessica Chastain, who both appeared on Good Morning America…

Style off alert! Both Jessica Chastain and Keira Knightley appeared on Good Morning America yesterday, with Keira Knightley opting to wear a super chic, classic grey boucle mini dress to promote her new film Anna Karenina.

And Jessica, who has just finished filming The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, showed off her auburn tresses perfectly in a midnight blue dress, complete with cute sweetheart neckline.

Both girls beat the chill in winter coats and platform Mary Jane heels, with Jessica keeping it classic in a patent black pair, and Keira opting for burgundy crushed velvet heels.

