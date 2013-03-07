Keira Knightley and fiance James Righton have a picnic

Cute couple Keira Knightley and James Righton enjoyed a picnic on-set in New York between filming

Keira Knightley was hard at work on-set of her upcoming movie Can a Song Save Your Life? But she still managed to steal a moment with fiancé James Righton for a sweet lunch-date.

SEE MORE KEIRA KNIGHTLEY PICS

The happy couple relaxed in the New York sunshine and had a little picnic on breaks between filming, capturing the happy moments on Keira's phone.

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY AND JAMES RIGHTON DO DATES IN STYLE

Keira worked another stylish ensemble in character, sporting a shirt-style gingham print midi-dress and black strappy sandals.

By Chelsea Asher