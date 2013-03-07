Keira Knightley and Eva Mendes get the Rome Film Festival off to a stylish start

Leading ladies Keira Knightley and Eva Mendes wore nude by night and pretty prints by day as their latest film Last Night took to Rome Film Festival

The red carpet may have been axed due to a big protest outside the venue on the opening night of Rome Film Festival, but this didn't stop co-stars Eva Mendes and Keira Knightley from stealing the show as they made their entrance at the Last Night premiere.

Though they may be used to making their entrance to a crowd of elated fans, the ladies still managed to maintain their composure and look stunning in their respective nude gowns - Keira's a sheer chiffon Valentino number, and Eva's a flapper-style Atelier Versace gown - as they were ushered to safety during the protests.

The daytime celebrations however, went without a glitch, and Keira put on one-woman Chanel fashion show. For the Last Night photocall she sported one of the brand's signature tweed dresses with multi-coloured embellishment, before making a quick change for the film's dinner party into another Chanel design, this time a layered chiffon skirt, edged with interlocking Cs, which she paired with a simple knit for a ladylike look.

It was certainly an opening day to remember, we can't wait to see what see what the coming host of stars will be wearing when in Rome!

By Hayley Spencer