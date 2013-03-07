Ke$ha breaks Lady GaGa’s radio play record after just one week

GaGa has been knocked off the top spot by pop’s fresh-faced newcomer Ke$ha

Last week, Lady GaGa’s Bad Romance made music history for logging the most weekly plays in the 17-year history of the Billboard’s Pop Songs radio airplay chart, but this week the incredible feat has been bettered by new-on-the-scene Ke$ha.

SEE LADY GAGA'S BEST FASHION MOMENTS

Despite Bad Romance registering a staggering 10,859 plays in one week, Ke$ha’s debut single Tik Tok amassed a total of 11,224 plays.

Tik Tok also claimed the number one single spot from GaGa where it has stayed on the top of the American charts for the past five weeks. It also reached number one in five countries and set the female weekly download record in the US. Phew!

Ke$ha’s debut album, Animal, went straight to the number one spot making the 22-year-old only the 12th women to send her debut single and album to the top of the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 respectively.

Looks like Lady GaGa has some stiff competition...

By Georgie Hindle