Katy Perry shows her support for Barack Obama

Quirky singer Katy Perry spent her 28th birthday flying the flag for patriotism, as she performed at a grass roots event in America, to support President Barack Obama.

And if Katy’s performance wasn’t enough to show her support, she took to the stage wearing a vote dressed, printed with the words ‘President of the United States’, accompanied by sequin red shoes.

A quick change later, and Katy was snapped with First Lady Michelle Obama, sharing this picture with the words “NOW my bday is complete! Lunch with @MichelleObama #chicvote”

