Katy Perry’s snow chic Christoper Kane outfit

Russell Brand’s finance braves the cold and shows off her new Christopher Kane Atomic Wares tee

First it was the gorilla then the crocodile and now it’s the atomic mushroom cloud – Christopher Kane succeeds with another iconic print.

During a brief visit to the UK, the newly engaged Katy Perry was spotted wearing a t-shirt from the new Christopher Kane Atomic Wares Collection.

The short-sleeved tee features an atomic mushroom clould against a blue sky and desert backdrop.

The singer teamed the stand-out tee with a mustard bobble hat, ripped jeans and a pair of huge sunnies while out and about with her finace Russell Brand.

Katy’s T-shirt is not available online but the dress version can be found at Matches and Browns Fashion.

We want!

By Georgie Hindle