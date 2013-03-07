Katy Perry’s snow chic Christoper Kane outfit

First it was the gorilla then the crocodile and now it’s the atomic mushroom cloud – Christopher Kane succeeds with another iconic print.
During a brief visit to the UK, the newly engaged Katy Perry was spotted wearing a t-shirt from the new Christopher Kane Atomic Wares Collection.
The short-sleeved tee features an atomic mushroom clould against a blue sky and desert backdrop.
The singer teamed the stand-out tee with a mustard bobble hat, ripped jeans and a pair of huge sunnies while out and about with her finace Russell Brand.
Katy’s T-shirt is not available online but the dress version can be found at Matches and Browns Fashion.
We want!
By Georgie Hindle