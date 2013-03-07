Katy Perry gets in the Super Bowl spirit!

Super Bowl Sunday is set firmly in the sporting calendars of every American - A-listers included - and kooky songstress Katy Perry was keen to show her support by sporting a sporty ensemble to stand on the sidelines.
With the New York Giants in mind, Katy worked her team’s colours by wearing a red, white and blue mini dress topped with a matching jacket emblazoned with “Perry” across the back.
Coordinated from head to toe, Katy completed the look with red and white mismatching trainers and her new blue bob.