Katy Perry gets in the Super Bowl spirit!

Sassy songstress Katy Perry got all dressed up in red, white and blue for the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is set firmly in the sporting calendars of every American - A-listers included - and kooky songstress Katy Perry was keen to show her support by sporting a sporty ensemble to stand on the sidelines.

MORE KATY PERRY PICTURES & NEWS

With the New York Giants in mind, Katy worked her team’s colours by wearing a red, white and blue mini dress topped with a matching jacket emblazoned with “Perry” across the back.

CELEB TWITTER PICS

Coordinated from head to toe, Katy completed the look with red and white mismatching trainers and her new blue bob.