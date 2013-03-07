Katy Perry and Russell Brand wow at Art of Elysium bash

Katy Perry and Russell Brand made a super-cute - and very stylish - appearance at the Art of Elysium's 3rd annual Black Tie Gala.

The newly-engaged couple stood out at the star-studded bash with Katy opting for a white gown with a sexy thigh-high split, and Russell looking sleek in his trademark skinnies, which he teamed with metallic boots and a pinstripe shirt.

The loved-up couple were joined at the charity bash by the likes of Juliette Lewis, Dita Von Teese and Nicole Richie, who also looked stunning in a signature 70s-style paisley-print maxidress.

By Ruth Doherty