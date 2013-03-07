Katy Perry and Russell Brand wed in wild Indian ceremony!

Katy Perry and Russell Brand married this weekend in an extravagant Indian wedding at a Rajasthani nature reserve, joined by family, friends and a whole host of jungle critters

After a ten-month engagement, pop princess Katy and funnyman Russell finally took their vows yesterday, and pulled out all the stops with a traditional Hindu ceremony on the edge of the Rajasthani nature reserve where Russell proposed.

Having arrived on 20 October, the pair enjoyed a five-day wedding party, and were spotted sightseeing with friends in an open top Jeep in the days leading up to the ceremony.

The pair wed in traditional Indian dress, with Katy opting for a blue sari before making several outfit changes, and Russell wearing a nude kurta.

Giving themselves a royal treatment, the pair sat on gold thrones post-ceremony under a canopy strung with marigolds, before leaving in their procession, joined by a host of elephants, camels and horses.

Continuing the animal theme, Russell had chosen to treat Katy to a tiger as a wedding present. Machli the tigress lives at the national park where the pair wed and will remain cared for with Russell's investment.

Today sees the pair's reception at the Taj Rambagh Palace Hotel, and if the wedding is anything to go by it's going to be a pretty lavish party, especially as we hear that P-Diddy is set to make an appearance!

By Hayley Spencer