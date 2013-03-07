Katy Perry and Lady Gaga tipped to win big at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2010

This Sunday we'll be glued to our TV screens to see which of the biggest names in music will be crowned at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2010 in Milan

Last year the MTV Europe Music Awards took to Berlin, with Beyonce winning an impressive three awards, Katy Perry performing an opening medley and there was an almighty tribute to the late Michael Jackson. This year's celebrations promise to be just as exciting as the event takes to Madrid and Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria presents.

Queens of quirky pop Katy Perry and Lady Gaga will go head-to-head for five awards including Best Pop Act, Best Song and Best Female Act, and we expect there'll be a suitable dress-off between the pair too.

With Gaga pulling out her now infamous meat dress for this year's Video Music Awards, who knows what she'll wear to top it!

In other categories, Justin Bieber is the name on everyone's lips to win Best New Act, while Rihanna and Eminem have received a nomination for Best Video for their recent hit Love The Way You lie. This year will also see Bon Jovi honoured with the Global Icon prize.

The guest list also promises appearances from the likes of Kings of Leon, Rihanna and Kid Rock, so we can be sure the night won't pass quietly!

Check back on Monday to find out who picked up the most awards and who topped our best dressed list!

By Hayley Spencer