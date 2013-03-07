Katy Perry and Anna Kendrick love sheer dresses!

Super stylish ladies Anna Kendrick and Katy Perry both amped it up at the Trevor Awards in LA, working chic sheer dresses!

Katy went typically sleek and sexy in a Marchesa nude sheer dress embellished with sparkles. A heart shaped mini clutch by Temperley London and braided hairstyle finished Katy’s look.

And Twlight star Anna Kendrick went all-out ethereal in a delicate baby blue lace dress, complete with swept back up do and peep toe heels.

We loved both girls' looks, but Anna's dainty style wins it for us.