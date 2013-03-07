Katie Holmes takes the subway in New York!

Katie Holmes shrugs off her limo and rides the subway in New York!

Usually an A-lister like Katie Holmes would be zipping around town in limo, so imagine our surprise to see pictures of the actress taking the New York subway!

Dressed down in a black coat and big sunglasses, the former Dawson’s Creek actress went incognito for the train ride.

Katie certainly isn’t the first Hollywood star to ride the subway – Rihanna, Ginnifer Goodwin, Christina Ricci, Agyness Deyn, Jay-Z and Catherine Zeta-Jones have all been spotted taking the tube in both NYC and London.

This low-key style only makes us love Katie even more!



By Jil Dallmayr