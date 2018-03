Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise enjoyed a day out at Chelsea Piers before school starts

With Suri Cruise set to start at Avenues School in New York this week, Katie Holmes took the super cute six year old to New York entertainment centre Chelsea Piers to celebrate.

While Katie worked a cool casual look, tucking a loose-fit shirt into flared jeans, little Suri wore a long-sleeve unicorn motif tee teamed with ruby red patent flats.

We wonder if those shoes will be within school regulations!