Katie Holmes prepares for Broadway show!

Katie Holmes worked an effortlessly ladylike look, topping a white linen dress with a navy blazer, to talk about her upcoming role in Broadway production, Dead Accounts, in New York.

Sitting on the panel with her co-stars and director Jack O’Brien, Katie was the picture of perfection, answering questions from a live audience.

On being asked why she’d taken the role, Katie answered: “I thought it would be so challenging. Because I was so young when I started working, I was always trying to catch up.”

She continued: “Finally I got to yell! What I really loved about this character was she’s strong underneath it all. I like her values, I like that she’s trying to figure it all out and really cares for her family.”

