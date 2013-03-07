KATIE HOLMES dons a bridesmaid dress

Katie Holmes was dressed in her wedding finest as she joined costar Anna Paquin to film a romantic wedding scene in New York

Dressed in a silver-blue dress with beaded embellishment, grey heels and gorgeous braided hair, Katie Holmes performed her maid-of-honour duties perfectly on the set of The Romantics being filmed yesterday.

Katie shot the scene in Long Island, New York with co-stars Anna Paquin who wore a stunning ivory wedding gown. The film also stars Transformers actor Josh Duhamel and Lord of The Rings star Elijah Wood.

Katie, with her daughter Suri Cruise, has been staying with the cast on location for the past two weeks while they film scenes for the romantic comedy.

The Romantics follows the story of seven close friends who reunite for a wedding but problems arise due to the bride and maid of honour fighting over the groom.

The Romantics is set to be released in the middle of next year.

By Georgie Hindle