Katie Holmes’ collection debuts at New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes’ collection debuts at New York Fashion Week
Rex
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Katie Holmes presents designer label Holmes & Yang at New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes was backstage at New York Fashion Week last night perfecting each of the fifteen Holmes & Yang looks that she and stylist-turned-design partner Jeanne Yang had created for a capsule Spring Summer 2013 collection.

SEE MORE KATIE HOLMES PICTURES

More accustomed to being on the front row than behind the scenes, Ms Holmes rocked a leather blazer and swept-up ponytail to unveil a fashion collection of tailored trousers, trench coats and laid-back cami-style dresses.

SEE ALL THE NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SHOWS

Versatile and easy to wear, we can see Katie coveting many of the pieces for herself. Will she, like Victoria Beckham, be her own best brand ambassador?

WANT TO KNOW WHO’S WEARING WHAT? GET ON OUR TWITTER!

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top