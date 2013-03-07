Katie Holmes’ collection debuts at New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes was backstage at New York Fashion Week last night perfecting each of the fifteen Holmes & Yang looks that she and stylist-turned-design partner Jeanne Yang had created for a capsule Spring Summer 2013 collection.

More accustomed to being on the front row than behind the scenes, Ms Holmes rocked a leather blazer and swept-up ponytail to unveil a fashion collection of tailored trousers, trench coats and laid-back cami-style dresses.

Versatile and easy to wear, we can see Katie coveting many of the pieces for herself. Will she, like Victoria Beckham, be her own best brand ambassador?

