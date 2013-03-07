Katie Holmes, Anne Hathaway and Eva Mendes gather for ladylike lunch

Sometimes it doesn't take a red carpet to get the ladies of Hollywood all dressed up. Taking time out in LA Eva Mendes, Katie Holmes, Anne Hathaway, Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner gathered together for a very civilised spot of lunch at California's Beverly Hills Hotel.
Joined by her very angelic Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark co-star Bailee Madison, Katie nailed the ladylike trend in a floral Louis Vuitton tea dress with an adorable velvet collar. She gave the girlie frock a grown-up finish with matte red lips and sky-high Casadei heels.
Red lips were also in favour with Anne Hathaway who matched her coral-shade with bouncy side-swept waves and a pleated satin shift.
Jennifer Garner opted for a sophisticated look in a tweed skirt and cream blouse while Eva Mendes opted for Charlie's Angels style glamour in a flare-skirted striped dress cinched with a wide cream belt.
But it wasn't all about the dress parade, Katie was honoured for her work with charity dance Foundation Dizzy Feet.
By Hayley Spencer