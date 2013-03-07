Katie Holmes, Anne Hathaway and Eva Mendes gather for ladylike lunch

The annual Power Of Women Luncheon in LA yesterday saw some of Hollywood's hottest leading ladies do daytime glamour to perfection

Sometimes it doesn't take a red carpet to get the ladies of Hollywood all dressed up. Taking time out in LA Eva Mendes, Katie Holmes, Anne Hathaway, Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner gathered together for a very civilised spot of lunch at California's Beverly Hills Hotel.

Joined by her very angelic Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark co-star Bailee Madison, Katie nailed the ladylike trend in a floral Louis Vuitton tea dress with an adorable velvet collar. She gave the girlie frock a grown-up finish with matte red lips and sky-high Casadei heels.

SHOP LADYLIKE CHIC HERE

Red lips were also in favour with Anne Hathaway who matched her coral-shade with bouncy side-swept waves and a pleated satin shift.

Jennifer Garner opted for a sophisticated look in a tweed skirt and cream blouse while Eva Mendes opted for Charlie's Angels style glamour in a flare-skirted striped dress cinched with a wide cream belt.

But it wasn't all about the dress parade, Katie was honoured for her work with charity dance Foundation Dizzy Feet.

SEE ALL THE PARTY PICS HERE

By Hayley Spencer