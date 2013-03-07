Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise hit the red carpet at premiere of The Kennedys

Katie Holmes and hubby Tom Cruise posed for pics at the premiere of Katie's new mini-series, The Kennedys...

Looking every inch the all-American girl we remember her from the Dawson's Creek days, gorgeous Katie Holmes worked a feminine and flirty Ralph Lauren pale teal flared dress with cute tan strappy sandals as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of her hugely anticipated mini-series The Kennedys.

MORE KATIE HOLMES PICS

And hubby Tom Cruise was on hand to show his support, looking at the Jackie O actress with affection as the pair posed for pics.

Featuring an all-star cast that sees Academy Award nominee Greg Kinnear play JFK and Katie Holmes as the stunning Jackie Kennedy, The Kennedys lets you step right back into the glamour of the 60s while getting an insight into the famous family's lives.

TOP 50 CELEB UP-DOS

Premiering on The History Channel on Thursday 7 April at 9pm, get a peek here - see left!

By Tara Gardner