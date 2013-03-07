Kate Winslet wears Alexander McQueen to collect CBE

Kate Winslet looked ultra-sophisticed as she collected her award from the Queen yesterday at Buckingham Palace.

The Titanic star chose a perfectly fitted black Alexander McQueen skirt suit with peplum jacket, accessorising boldly with a Natalie Ellner for Elleswhere hat complete with feathers.

Kate was awarded her CBE earlier in the year for her services to drama. The Reading born star has an impressive total of six Oscar nominations, nine Golden Globe nominations and seven BAFTA nominations. She also won an Academy award in 2008 for her performance in The Reader.

By Bernadette Cornish