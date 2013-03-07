Kate Moss's birthday party

If your name's not Kate Moss you'd be forgiven for thinking that January was a pretty dull month to celebrate your birthday - but party girl Kate certainly disagrees.

Kate spoils us every year on January the 16th with a string of raucous birthday celebrations. The party marathon usually starts with a sophisticated brunch at Claridges; Kate is then sure to slip into something utterly fantastic (remember her Chanel star-print jumpsuit and the midnight blue dress once owned by Britt Eckland?), then it’s back to the Moss mansion for more fun and froclicks.

So, what has Kate got planned for her bithday weekend this year we wonder... A spot of fancy dress perhaps; maybe a night of music compliments of rocker boyfriend Jamie Hince or a karaoke duet with Cheryl Cole? Whatever the jolly outcome may be we'd sure LOVE to be a fly on the wall.

Happy Birthday Kate!

By Kat Webster