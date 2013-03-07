Kate Moss wore Primark to her hen-do at the Isle of Wight Festival

Kate Moss dressed on a budget for her hen party at the Isle of Wight Festival...

Kate Moss opted for a budget-themed hen party at the Isle of Wight Festival working a Primark cape for her big celebratory weekend.

Choosing a Big Fat Gypsy Hen Night as the theme, Kate and her hens which included Trish Simonon, Meg Matthews and Samantha Morton were driven around the VIP area of the music festival on golf buggies.

Enjoying plenty of drinks and dancing, Kate and the girls were entertained by the likes of the Foo Fighters, Pulp and Kasabian.

And in true girlie style, the ladies were taken home in candy pink stretch hummers.

With the wedding just under a month away, no doubt there'll be plenty more partying to come for Kate and hubby-to-be Jamie Hince.

